Sharia Court judge, PAN chairman released from police detention

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The judge of the Sharia Court in Kaduna, Nasir Murtala, and the former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN, Alhaji Sani Dauda, detained by the police for their roles in the marriage of the daughter of the former, have been released, following a court order.

It will be recalled that the Kaduna State police command detained a Sharia Court judge, Nasir Murtala for allegedly conducting the marriage of the daughter of the former chairman of Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Also, detained were the former chairman of PAN as well as one his sons, Shehu Dauda.

They were held at the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police Force in Kaduna after some policemen were allegedly despatched from Abuja to effect their arrest based on a complaint by one Abubakar Musa, the former husband of the daughter of PAN chairman.

While the former PAN chairman, Sani Dauda, was arrested for giving out her daughter, Nasiba Dauda, in marriage after a failed one (marriage), the judge’s offence was conducting a new marriage between Nasiba Dauda and one Abdullahi Kaluma.

The lawyer to Alhaji Sani Dauda, Sani Katilu confirmed to Vanguard that his clients were released based on a court order.

In a motion exparte brought before justice M.L Muhammed of the Kaduna high court, Alhaji Sani Dauda and five other applicants sought the order of the court for the police to grant them bail pending the determination of the Application for the enforcement of their fundamental human rights.

The motion which was moved by Barr Maxwell Kyom and supported by 20 paragraph affidavit, 15 paragraphs affidavits of urgency in support of the motion exparte also sought the order of the court to restrain the police from arresting or detaining the applicants pending the determination of the notice on the motion.

The court adjoined to 19th November 2019 for the hearing of the motion on notice.