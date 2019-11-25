Sexagenarian pleads guilty to stealing student’s laptop, phone

A 63-year-old tailor, Gbenga Oyeneye, on Monday, at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, pleaded guilty to stealing a student’s bag containing his laptop, phone and ATM card, all valued at N140,000.

Following the sexagenarian’s guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oghere, adjourned to Nov. 27, the review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyeneye, who resides at Shomolu, Lagos, was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offenses on Oct. 31, at Yaba College of Technology junction, Yaba.

According to her, the defendant, and two of his accomplices who are still at large snatched the Complainant, Mr. Damilola Makinde’s laptop bag from him.

She alleged that the defendant had distracted Makinde by asking for directions, while his accomplices had cut the hand of the bag from behind.

Olaluwoye listed the stolen items to include, a Dell laptop valued at N80,000; an Infinix hot 4 phone valued at N60,000; and a Sterling Bank ATM card.

She said that the offenses contravened Sections 411, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (revised).

NAN reports that the offense of conspiracy attracts a two-year jail term while stealing attracts a three-year jail term.

vanguard