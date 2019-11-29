Several wounded in The Hague knife attack ― Police

Three people were reported to have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague, a city on the western coast of the Netherlands and the capital of the province of South Holland.

The attack happened in the heart of The Hague shopping district where supermarket chains and luxury shops were all lit up with early Christmas decorations.

In response to the attack, Dutch police say the suspect is about 45 to 50 years old man, in a grey jogging suit and that they are still in combing the area for him.

Police spokeswoman, Marije Kuiper told the Associated Press that it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

Kuiper said it was unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Netherlands had already been shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a “terrorist motive”, Al Jazeera reports.

This attack is coming some hours after a similar incident happened in London Bridge leaving several people injured while the British police shot dead a man who strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of people in a “terrorism incident” in London.

