Senate will pass 2020 Budget on Nov. 28, Lawan insists 

…gives Appropriations Committee two weeks to lay report

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has given its Appropriations Committee an ultimatum of two weeks to work on the 2020 Budget and lay it on 26th November for subsequent consideration and passage before the end of next month.

Against this backdrop, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has insisted that the resolve of the National Assembly to revert to the January to December budget cycle remained sacrosanct.

The Nigerian Senate President, Lawan who commended the various committees for rounding off their budget defence sessions on schedule and defended before the Senator Barau Jibrin led Senate Committee on Appropriations, said, “All the committees have done their works so well within the defined parameters.

“Therefore, we expect the appropriations committee to galvanise into action,

ALSO READ: NASS hope to pass 2020 Budget by November 28 – Lawan

“They (members of the appropriations committee) should produce the report to be laid here on the 26th November, which is the next two weeks before the Senate.

“I believe this will be the same thing in our sister chamber, the House of Representatives so that we would be able to pass the 2020 appropriation bill on the 28th of November.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.