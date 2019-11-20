Senate to release new strategies on anti-graft campaign

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday s the Senate would release new strategies on the fight against corruption to the public in the next few weeks.

Lawan disclosed this at the two-day National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector in Abuja.

The event is organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Lawan, who was represented by Sen. Suleiman Kwari, said the Senate just discovered that the anti-graft war was far from over, hence the need for the action.

He said: “The next few weeks, new surveys on corruption will be released to the public.

“We also find out that there is undeniable linkage between corruption, insecurity, lost developmental opportunity, and poverty.

“For us in parliament, one of the four challenges of this Senate is how to forge a strong collaborating linkage with at least six standing committees of the Senate with overlapping oversight jurisdictions.

“Today, I am pleased to inform you of the Senate leadership approval of a legislative forum to fight corruption and financial crime within the Senate vault.”

He added that the upper legislative chamber would continue to reach out to all the stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

“Graft is a borderless and global problem that must be handled in all ramifications and we, therefore, require a concerted effort of all to eradicate it.

“In Nigeria today, there are at least 20 different legislations that have a direct bearing on the fight against corruption and financial crime.

“As a direct result, we are exploring all available options to strengthen specific institutions like the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“If they have to succeed they have to be well funded so that they can be well empowered to carry out their mandate

“Over the next budget circle, we will be systematically increasing the funding of law enforcement and other anti-corruption agencies.

“We will also be benchmarking their performance to ensure value for taxpayers’ money is met.” (NAN)

Vanguard