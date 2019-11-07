By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has thrown its weight behind the agitation of the natives of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to be included in the Federal Executive Council through a substantive minister as the courts have ruled that “FCT is a state”

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions at its meeting said that it was supporting the move because the FCT Natives deserve the right to be given a slot.

Chairman of the Ethics Committee, Senator Ayo Patrick Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central) declared the support at the end of public hearing at the National Assembly complex on the petition earlier filed by the FCT natives on non-inclusion of Abuja original inhabitants in the 43-man list of ministers sent to the Senate, confirmed and sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari a few months ago.

The Senate Ethics Committee promised to make the appropriate recommendations to the Senate on the matter for a final resolution to be reached that will then be forwarded to the federal government.

Akinyelure said, “We are saying that you are right and we are going to bring all these things to the notice of Mr. President. We will still urge him and appeal to him. We know he is to defend the law and on the basis of that he will give FCT their own Minister.”

On the declarative court judgments submitted to the ethics committee by the Abuja original inhabitants where the federal government had been compelled since January 2018 to include an FCT native in the cabinet, Senator Akinyelure said that the final report to the Senate will capture the need for such judgments to be obeyed in accordance with the laws of the land.

Akinyelure said, “You have brought court judgments. It is on the basis of it that we are going to write as a committee to the Senate and the Senate will communicate the decision of all Nigerians to Mr. President. And I believe that the Nigerian President is upright and he will do the needful for the people of FCT.”

The public hearing had many top political office holders in attendance including FCT Senator and Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda, House of Representatives Member representing AMAC Bwari Federal Constituency, Honourable Micah Jiba and Federal Commissioner representing FCT in the National Population Commission, Dr. Aliyu Daniel Baka, traditional rulers and youth leaders.

Senator Aduda who spoke at the hearing said “maybe the President (Buhari) has not even seen these judgments due to many documents before him…but if the Senate President by luck takes it to him and he sees reason, he will do it. All we want is to be members of the Federal Executive Council where decisions for Nigeria can be taken with us involved so that we can also represent our people.”

The petition which was written by one of the leaders of the Coalition of FCT Indigenous Associations, Ezekiel Dalhatu had on July 30th been referred to the Ethics Committee by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during the ministerial screening after Senator Aduda raised the matter at plenary.

Dalhatu at the hearing on Wednesday had urged the Senate to do justice to the people of FCT as they were being ostracised from enjoying the full privileges of their Nigerian citizenship by not having a representative in the federal cabinet despite last year’s Court of Appeal judgment that is yet to be challenged by the federal government.

“General Mamman Bagudu was a minister under the military regime representing FCT but unfortunately since we returned to democratic governance in 1999, the FCT people have been excluded in the scheme of things especially as it concerns ministerial nominations to be in the Federal Executive Council, FEC.” Dalhatu said.

The FCT youth leader also said it was “clear that the federal executive council is the highest decision-making organ in Nigeria but it is unfortunate that any time such meeting is going on, other Nigerians will seat and discuss issues that will first be implemented in the FCT without any FCT native there.”

One of the lead lawyers representing the aggrieved FCT natives, Musa Panya-Baba informed the Senate Ethics Committee on the steps taken to ensure that the federal government obeyed the Court of Appeal judgment through appropriate service to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

He said despite the efforts, the Justice Minister and Presidency had remain mute on the matter thereby provoking many natives of the territory.

