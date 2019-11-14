Senate President Lawan swears in Olujimi 

Calls for activities that will make Nigeria great

By Henry Umoru

The Senate, Thursday, swore in Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ekiti South who was declared the winner in the February 23 National Assembly elections.

The swearing-in of Olujimi was sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal.

Recall that last week, the Court of Appeal in Kaduna nullified the election of Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue a certificate of return to his challenger, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The oath of office and allegiance were administered Thursday on Senator Olujimi by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor during plenary.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who congratulated her, said that with her coming back to the Senate, the Upper Chamber now has eight very solid female Senators, even as he prayed that with this, additional productivity would be brought to the 9th Senate.

Lawan urged Senators to remain focused and do those things that will make the country great.

With the swearing-in of Olujimi, the number of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senators now stand at 63 while PDP now has 45 Senators.

Other Female Senators in the present Senate are Oluremi Tinubu, APC, Lagos Central; Stella Oduah, PDP, Anambra North; Uche Ekwunife, PDP, Anambra Central; Rose Oko, PDP, Cross River North; Betty Apiafi, PDP, Rivers; Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, APC, Adamawa Central; and Akon Eyakenyi, PDP, Akwa Ibom East.

Recall that Senator Biodun Olujimi a former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State represented Ekiti South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate.

Being a member of PDP Caucus at the beginning of the 8th Senate, she was the deputy Minority Whip and later became the Senate Minority Leader.

She was the only female among the principal officers of the immediate past Senate.

Prior to her coming to the Senate, she was a Special Assistant to then governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and later elected as a member, Federal House of Representatives.

