Senate president congratulates APC, Kogi, Bayelsa governors-elect

By Henry Umoru

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates on their victory in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Lawan has however urged the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to learn from the challenges experienced in the two states with a view to constantly improving its institutional performance and the electoral process.

He also called on the relevant agencies to ensure thorough prosecution of the electoral offenders in the two states to serve as deterrence to others.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi Lawan who particularly rejoiced with the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on his reelection and David Lyon for making history as the first governor of Bayelsa elected on a platform different from the outgoing ruling party in the state.

The President of the Senate praised President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing field that enabled the people to assert their sovereignty and choose their leaders.

Lawan said, “The impressive turnout of voters in the two states is a ringing endorsement of democracy by Nigerians as their preferred system, notwithstanding its current challenges.”

The President of the Senate who also thanked the security personnel for their sacrifices for peace and order in the face of great difficulties, however, enjoined the winners to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating all sections of the state in their governments and development agenda.

