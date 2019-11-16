Sen. Olujimi lauds judiciary for upholding justice

Sen. Biodun Olujimi, (PDP-Ekiti South), who was newly sworn in, has lauded Nigeria’s judiciary for upholding the course of justice in the country.

Olujimi gave the commendation on Friday during a visit by a delegation from Ekiti State to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Olujimi was sworn in on Thursday following a judgement of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna which declared her winner of the Ekiti South senatorial election held on Feb. 23. Recall Vanguard earlier reported that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Ado Ekiti, nullified the election that produced the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, as the winner of the National Assembly election in Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Olujimi replaced the former Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye.

She said that winning her appeal had further strengthened her confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

The senator called on her opponent to join hands with her in working for the good of their constituents.

“I went to it (Judiciary) without the necessary confidence, being a female, two; without a governor, three; without the ruling government at the centre behind me and yet, justice was done.

“I doff my hat to the judiciary.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on my brother, my friend, who was my opponent in the race and at the tribunal, Sen. Adeyeye, to please let us put all hands on deck and ensure that the senatorial district is promoted because it is by doing this that the future will be bright for us and for the people.

“What has happened is just the travails of democracy, which we all subscribed unto it,” she said.

Olujimi, who thanked her constituents for their support, pledged to do more for them and ensure that there was development in the Ekiti South Senatorial District.

