By Innocent Anaba

A seminar on digital economy and presentation of The Nigerian Internet Law, will take place in Lagos on November 19, 2019.

The seminar will examine internet-related issues such as; cyber attacks, fraud, bullying, stalking, squatting, racism, terrorism, electronic signature, identity theft, data protection, net neutrality and social media. It contains a comprehensive discussion on civil and criminal liabilities for online activities.

Chairman of the occasion will be Mr Gbenga Oyebode, Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode. The Special Guest of Honour is Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. There will also be a panel discussion on the digital economy. The panelists are: Mr Seni Adio, SAN (NBA-SBL Chairman), Mr Adedeji Ìlowe (CEO, Trium Networks Limited) and Mr Emeka Okoye (Chief Semantic Architect/Knowledge Engineer, Cymantiks Nigeria Limited) In addition, the book titled, The Nigerian Internet Law by Akinkunmi Akinwunmi will also be launched.

The Nigerian Internet Law is a ground-breaking work, exploring what is mostly uncharted territory in the Nigerian legal system.

The book provides a legal perspective on internet activities based on laws, regulations, judicial decisions, and global development.

This book considers the history of the internet, its usage and penetration in Nigeria.

The book elaborates on intellectual property viz-a-viz the protection of internet and software elements. For investors, it provides a guide to investing in e-Commerce, FinTech and internet services in Nigeria.

The Book Reviewer is HHI Olutoyin Oloniteru (Member, Expert Group, SenateCommittee on ICT & Cybercrime).

Akinwunmi is the Lead Partner of Paragon Advisors, a law firm based in Lagos, Nigeria. He is in charge of the law firm’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, TMT and Business Advisory practice.

He has advised on setting up of venture capital and InsurTech firms, operations of FinTech and e-commerce companies, start-up financing, intellectual property advisory and portfolio management, and licensing of entities for technology or telecommunications services.

