Security, traffic agencies collaborate to end traffic challenge in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

In a conscious effort to curb traffic challenges across the state, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu has decided to collaborate with various security and traffic agencies in Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu made this known during a meeting with various security/traffic agencies at the Police Command Headquarters, GRA, Ikeja.

According to Odumosu, “this is a follow up to the emergency meeting held with Area Commanders, Area Operations Officers, State Traffic Officer and Divisional Traffic Officers on traffic management and control”.

Areas of collaboration were highlighted. The meeting agreed on multi-agency approach and collaboration to holistically manage and control traffic and traffic-related crimes in the State. It was equally agreed that personnel of the various agencies be warned against violating traffic laws.

In attendance were representatives of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy, DSS, NSCDC, FRSC, LASTMA and LNSC.

