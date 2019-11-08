Breaking News
Security tightens in Lagos assembly as Sanwo-Olu presents budget

On 1:11 pmIn Business, Newsby
Lagos commissioners, APC Chieftains, Party members, wives of state lawmakers, members of Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Special Advisers and guests in the Chamber exchanging pleasantries, while awaiting the commencement of Y2020 Budget Estimate presentation, November 8, 2019.

There is a massive security presence in strategic positions of the Lagos House of Assembly ahead of the 2020 budget estimate presentation on Friday by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state.

Security operatives who were already at their respective positions at about 7 a.m. included officers from the military personnel, Nigeria Police and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

Another development observed in the Lagos 2020 budget presentation is that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority were also seen controlling the traffic situation within the Alausa and its environs.

Updated: Lagos State Gov, Sanwo-Olu presents N1trn 2020 Budget

The presentation will be Sanwo-Olu’s inaugural budget to the assembly since he assumed office on May 29.

The 2019 budget was proposed by former Gov. Akinwinmi Ambode on Feb. 5 with an estimate of N852.31 billion.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

