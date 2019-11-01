Breaking News
Translate

Security guard, who defiled teenager in Lagos, remanded in prison

On 1:20 pmIn Newsby

teenager,remanded

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos presided over by Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, has remanded in Ikoyi Prison, one Isiaka Afolabi, 36, who allegedly defiled a teenager.

Komolafe ordered the remand on Friday and fixed Nov. 20, for further hearing of the case, after Afolabi entered a plea of innocence to a two-count of indecent, unlawful assault and defilement.

READ ALSO:Court remands Lagos conductor for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 29, about 4.30 p.m. at No. 5, Banire St. Mushin.

Onisakin alleged that the defendant, who is a security guard with an unidentifiedCchurch, defiled a 13-year-old girl, when she went to fetch water from the premises of the said Church.

READ ALSO:Tanzania bans child marriage, increases minimum age to 18(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to her, the offences contravene sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.