Security guard, who defiled teenager in Lagos, remanded in prison

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos presided over by Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, has remanded in Ikoyi Prison, one Isiaka Afolabi, 36, who allegedly defiled a teenager.

Komolafe ordered the remand on Friday and fixed Nov. 20, for further hearing of the case, after Afolabi entered a plea of innocence to a two-count of indecent, unlawful assault and defilement.

READ ALSO:

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 29, about 4.30 p.m. at No. 5, Banire St. Mushin.

Onisakin alleged that the defendant, who is a security guard with an unidentifiedCchurch, defiled a 13-year-old girl, when she went to fetch water from the premises of the said Church.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the offences contravene sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard