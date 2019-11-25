S’Court: Makinde planning to stampede judiciary – APC

APC afraid of its shadows-Oyo PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

IBADAN- AS attention shifts to the Supreme Court for the final resolution of the conduct of the 2019 gubernatorial poll in Oyo State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, yesterday, accused Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of heating up the polity with a view to stampeding the Judiciary and whipping up undue sentiments.

In a statement by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ayobami Adejumo, the party raised the alarm that it had uncovered plans by the Makinde camp to embark on sponsorship of street protests, media write-ups and broadcast media content which would be aimed at creating an overwhelming impression that Makinde won a free and fair mandate and any attempt by the Judiciary to act on its findings would spark public unrest in the state.

The statement reads: “In a demonstration of their desperation to hold on to a stolen mandate, Gov. Makinde and his lackeys have concluded plans to devote enormous resources of the state to certain activities aimed at misleading the Supreme Court over the all-important case before it. The arrow-head of the plot is a turncoat currently serving in the PDP government and who is popular for constituting a nuisance in the mass media at any given opportunity.

“Feelers from the Agodi Government House have it that different groups of unscrupulous elements in the society are already lined up for sponsored protests to be carried out consistently in Abuja and Ibadan any moment from now until the day of the judgment which they know would not be in their favour on account of the reality of the electoral fraud which earned them the fake mandate they currently enjoy.

“As much as we would not make any attempt to preempt the Apex Court and discuss the case before it, we are optimistic that justice would be done very soon and by the time the whole is made to know about the degree of electoral fraud perpetrated by the PDP and other collaborators in the shameful acts, no single God-fearing person would be left in doubt of Engr. Makinde’s aversion to truth, justice and development of democracy in the land.” APC stated.

APC afraid of its shadows-Oyo PDP

But reacting to the allegations, the PDP in Oyo State described the APC in the state as a bunch of desperate politicians who are afraid of their shadows.

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akeem Olatunji, the PDP said: “They know that they have no case, but being characters who are not ashamed of telling lies in the open, they are attempting to deceive the fickle-minded and the unsuspecting persons.

But they have a bad case from the outset. They indeed have no case, we all know. Even their candidate knows he is in a wide goose chase,” the PDP spokesman said.

“In line with the world of fantasy the APC in Oyo has created for itself, it has been going about peddling all sorts of rumour, half-truths and outright lies in the media. They have been conjuring claims that the PDP and Governor Seyi Makinde were priming persons to embark on street protests and media campaigns.

“Let us put it on record that the truth cannot be coloured no matter how hard you try and so Governor Seyi Makinde needs not engineer street protests to justify his acceptance by the people of Oyo State. He, has, rather than encourage street protests, been calming down the people all these days so as to ensure peace continues to reign in the state.

“Let it be known that the anger of the people of Oyo is against the APC and its leaders in the state. They are trying to insult our people who massively for the Governor in the governorship election in March. The people are really angry with their media posturing. They have Governor Seyi Makinde to thank for guaranteeing that they can freely workaround in the state; being a man who plays politics without bitterness. Let them not stretch their luck too far because our people are watching.”

The statement further read: “Let no APC propagandist go about telling lies and conjuring things in their head about Governor Seyi Makinde sponsoring protests. We need to let them know that the Governor cannot stop the people from freely expressing their love for him anytime they so wish. But it needed to be said that the Governor has spent the past weeks calming the people down and urging them to face their jobs because his mandate is intact. The Court of Appeal which ruled on the Adebayo Adelabu and APC’s petition actually nailed the petition as incompetent and useless. There is nothing that will tamper with the mandate freely and widely given to Governor Seyi Makinde because the people are firmly behind him.”

