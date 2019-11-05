…Says ‘my PABOT device‘ll solve Nigeria, global power problem’

…Challenges FG to surprise the world by funding project for mass utilization

By Emma Amaize, NDV Editor

NIGERIA has an electricity device inventor whose invention could solve the country’s stomach-turning electricity problem, but the Federal Government has not deemed it expedient to mass-produce the device even after the Ministry of Science and Technology has affirmed the burst through.

The Itsekiri-born inventor from Delta State, Engineer Orighoye Babaetsetunokan, whose PABOT device generates electricity by-passing petrol, diesel or any other hydrocarbon, told NDV that the mechanism would resolve the energy problem facing not only Nigeria, but also the entire world.

He challenged the Federal Government to shock humankind by financing the production of the apparatus for mass utilization.

Babaetsetunokan, a brilliant inventor, practically goes from one government office to the other, begging for financial assistance to mass-produce the device to no avail, in the past decade.

His words: “I have sacrificed almost all my money for the research activities and all my time to be in my research office day and night consulting series of engineering textbooks for facts to achieve my aim with lot of practical experiments to ascertain applicability of the principle to achieve my aim.

“I am being faced with lots of financial challenges for I am giving my all to the research, which has led to untold hardship for me and my family, as I cannot meet our basic need such as feeding, clothing, shelter and even caring for my children’s education.

“I am appealing to the Federal and Delta State Governments for financial assistance to develop the invention for mass utilization by the people, who are in dire need of reliable power supply.

“The federal government knows about my invention, I hold the patent right for the invention, PABOT Engine (The Power Solution). I want the Federal Government and Delta State Governments to give financial support to enable me fund the production to international standard for mass utilization to ensure regular electricity supply for Nigerians”.

“I am very grateful to Delta state government that has been taking the project out for exhibition even when the fabrication was ongoing through the state Ministry of Science and Technology. I am, on the other hand, appealing to the State Government to fund the commercialization of the project for the benefit of mankind to enable me equally achieve my aim of embarking on the research and development.

“I equally appeal to the Federal Government through the Minister of Science and Technology, who I met at both Abuja and Enugu Technology and Innovation Expo Exhibition in 2017. My appeal goes to not just federal and Delta state governments, but nongovernmental organizations, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to boost our socioeconomic development in Nigeria across board.

“I can tell you that the production will be done right here in Nigeria by Nigeria Machine Tools, Oshogbo, Osun state, which has the state of the art facilities to fabricate it,” he said.

He disclosed that the device could generate power of any capacity from the range of 5KVA, 10KVA, 15KVA, 20KVA, 30KVA, 50KVA to 5 MEGAWATTS, adding, “It has the added advantage of tackling the global climate change”.

The discoverer told NDV: “The only reason why the product is not yet in the market for mass utilization is because I do not have the financial ability to commence its production to international standard, which will facilitate the mass deployment”.

What is the PABOT engine all about?

Babaetesenokun explains: ‘The invention, PABOT engine is a unique renewable power plant, which is the assembly of wheel and axle on horizontal structures to ensure force increase to any value. The device uses the force to drive any alternator or permanent magnet generator with the objective to address the power challenges.

“I designed PABOT engine to address the power challenge across Nigeria in particular and the world at large by generating constant, sufficient and affordable power supply within the range of 5KVA to 5 megawatts, which can be summed up to generate any further megawatt of power.

“What is holding its use in Nigeria is that I have not been able to get financial support to commence the production of the project to international standard to ensure the usage by the end users, seriously longing for constant and affordable power supply.

What really is the efficacy of your device?

The efficacy of PABOT engine to generate constant, sufficient and affordable power is certain for the outcome of the Research and Development Analysis Result is very accurate and detailed. The design has equally passed through simulation, which attests to the work-ability.

Has relevant government agencies tested and ascertained the workability of your device?

Yes, that is why the Federal Government gave me a patent certificate through the Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, NOTAAP, under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

How long have you been on this project?

I have been on the project since 2007 until date, which is 12 years. It has made me to be very competent on the project with lots of practical experience and tremendous improvement on the project.

Is it correct to say that the project has taken its toll on you?

Very well, it has exposed me to untold hardship that words cannot express.

How did the idea of PABOT engine come?

It came as a revelation from God, who has predestined me for this purpose with the mandate to provide the solution that will address the power challenges across the world by using renewable source of energy.

What is the revelation that God gave you?

I have the knowledge of hearing from God through the Holy Spirit, especially if it has to do with research and development, which has enabled me, over the time, to be able to invent many agricultural implements to my credit, which are in my research office.

However, I was on my way back from Asaba in the year 2007 when the flash of the design came into my subconscious mind that I should design a system that will address the power challenges confronting humanity without using fuel, which I took up immediately by embarking on the research and development in line with the directive.

Progressively, the various mechanism is being made known to me which I confirmed their usefulness with engineering principle.

With respect to innovation and invention, God speaks to me in most cases by making the design known to me in my subconscious mind during my quiet time and make me to have deep understanding of engineering principle, which are not just obvious. He equally uses circumstances to speak to me.

What have been you frustration with your country, Nigeria over this invention?

My frustration with my country, Nigeria is that it does not have a specific committed agency in place with the go-ahead to ensure the commercialization of a viable invention with patent right to boost our socioeconomic development through proper funding.

Can you be more specific?

There are many bottlenecks in government’s activity such that my efforts to get to the principal officers, who will take decision regarding implementation of my project, have not been successful. The truth is that they are not easily accessible because of their standing protocol.

That is why I have resorted to reach them through the pages of Vanguard Newspapers. I wholeheartedly appeal to the appropriate government officials to come to my aid by funding the mass production of my invention for the benefit of humanity.

As a person, what are your travails over the years with this invention?

My major travails now are the difficulties I am passing through while trying to get government to fund the project for the benefit of humanity.

Research and development are capital intensive and I have personally taken the responsibility to actualize the gigantic objective to address the power challenges across the world using unique renewable energy source to generate constant, sufficient and affordable power within the range if 5KVA to 5 megawatt and above,

I have sacrificed almost all my money for the research activities and all my time to be in my research office day and night consulting series of engineering textbooks for facts to achieve my aim with lot of practical experiments to ascertain applicability of the principle to achieve my aim.

With these activities on my table, I am being faced with lots of financial challenges for I am giving my all to the research, which has led to untold hardship for me and my family, as I cannot meet our basic need such as feeding, clothing, shelter and even caring for my children’s education.

What gives you hope despite the troubles?

What gives me hope is that I am very certain that I have the solution to address the power challenges across the world, knowing also that with time, they will give me the opportunity to display my ingenuity.

So what happens if the device fails?

It cannot fail for there is no iota of failure that can be associated with PABOT engine for we went through very detailed research and development analysis with lots of experimental prototypes before the successful breakthrough prototype. The design has equally gone through simulation – the best engineering practices to confirm workability of the blueprint and the result equally justifies my claim.

I want to assure Nigerians in particular that with the availability of initial funding, the issue of irregular power supply and failure will totally be a thing of the past within a short period of time for the invention, Unique Renewable Power Plant, can be installed anywhere.

It is simple to operate, cost effective, durable, efficient and environmentally friendly. I can repeat again, it is a multi-functional engine, which is the assembly of rack, wheel and axle, gears and other components. The sole objective is simply to provide the solution to the power challenges confronting humankind across the world by using the force derived from renewable source of energy – compressed air, falling water from an overhead tank of about three- metre high that is recycled, etc.

As the initial prime force that is input into the arranged assembly, which is the wheel and axles mechanism are been scientifically connected together, the output force can be increased to any different value. The design mechanism can drive different specific capacity of alternator or permanent magnet generator with respect to their force requirement to generate constant, sufficient and affordable power without the use of hydrocarbon fuel that is petrol, diesel, gas, coal, building or dam that sometimes disrupts our ecosystem.

Initial challenge at Naval

Engineering College, Sapele

Sapele-based Engr. Babaetsetunokan, who has been on the project for the past 12 years, further disclosed: “Through painstaking and personal sacrifice, I perfected the research and development in my Research Office at Commercial Avenue, Sapele. However, in my quest to ensure the Standard Practical Production of the research and development prototype outcome, I approached the Commandant of the Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele, Delta state with the request to use the College facilities to achieve the production of my research findings.

He granted my request and the production commenced, admitting, “Surprisingly, when the production was ongoing, I noticed that the working facilities on ground could not produce the work piece, according to my design specification with precision”.

“As such, the gears that were produced and assembled did not mesh as expected and still with those facilities, I was able to produce the outcome of my research design closer to practical perfection of usage standard with the assistance of the College technical hands.

“Engineers and scientists can go to the Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele, Delta state, to substantiate my claim,” he added.

Technical hitch surmounted

Engr. Babaetsetunokan, however, assured: “My design has been by the same token been simulated and it works perfectly according to my expectation, which is modern day best engineering practice to confirm the workability of design before the actual production”.

He explained that his search for how his PABOT engine could be mass-produced led him to the Nigerian Machine Tools at Oshogbo, Osun state, where the management assured that the company would fully meet the specification of his design during the fabrication process to best international standard, as they have the technical capacity to do so.

“With this assurance from the technical partner that the design outcome will be successfully produced for commercialization upon funding to enable me achieve my aim to tackle the power challenges, I re echo my call on government at all levels and aforementioned groups for funding or patronage to enable me go into collaboration with the Nigerian Machine Tools,” he said.

Engr. Babaetsetunokan reiterated, “My invention is the much awaited solution to effectively address the power situation across Nigeria in particular and the world at large for it is more efficient than the existing option with added advantage of checkmating the global climate change.”

Vanguard