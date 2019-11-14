SBI Media group, its boss bag multiple awards at MWA 2019

Nigeria’s torch was lighted brightly and held aloft majestically at the MarketingWorld Awards 2019 as SBI Media, one of Nigeria’s top 7 largest media agencies, Streams Media and Communications Network, its subsidiary, and the media group’s founder and chief executive officer, Rotimi Bankole, one of Nigeria’s media and marketing communications eggheads, emerged winners in three different categories at the 9th edition of the Awards which held recently in Accra, the capital city of the Republic of Ghana.

While SBI Media clinched the Media Agency of the Year award, Streams Media and Communications Network won the award for the Creative Agency of the Year; while Rotimi Bankole, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the group emerged the Media Personality of the Year.

At a well attended ceremony which held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in the heart of Accra and which had the crème de la crème of the marketing and advertising community in Africa and other parts of the world in attendance, the erudite professional and his iconic agencies were honoured with the awards among so much glitz and glamour.

As the organizers of the event disclosed, while SBI Media and its subsidiary, Streams Media and Communications Network were rewarded and celebrated for delivering superior product values to the integrated marketing communications market and having exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, displaying uniqueness among offerings, conveying clear message to consumers and standing out from the competition; Bankole was recognised and rewarded for his doggedness and hard work in growing the SBI Media Group to an Olympian height within just a few years.

It would be recalled that Bankole founded SBI Media in 2013 as a strategic media strategy and buying agency. SBI Media is a member of the Masscom Global Network, a group over 40 agencies across Asia, Middle East and Asia Pacific region.

As the West Africa strategic partner of Masscom Global, SBI Media has expanded into event and activations with Streams Communications and Media Network as well as Octageo Energy, an oil and gas marketing and sales company.

As an agency group, SBI Media is among the media agencies in Nigeria with billions of Naira in annual billings. And, as a globally-focused group, the agency has built a strategic consortium of management partners across Canada, Turkey, Europe and Asia to cooperate beyond borders.

Commenting on the event, Bankole, the media advertising guru applauded the organizers of the MarketingWorld Awards for their consistency in identifying deserving brands, agencies, companies and personalities across Africa and according them the recognition, commendation and celebration that are due to them, adding that for them to have done so for nine long years, with consistent improvement and greater impact year on year is laudable.

And while responding to exiting feat of his agencies and his own personality award, Bankole said, “On behalf of all the good people and team behind the SBI Media Group, we are elated to receive these tripartite awards,”

adding, “We will be looking into the future with our heads up, with the mindset that impossible is nothing and that we can achieve much more if we put our minds to it. We look forward to breaking new grounds, going global and putting our country, region and continent on the map as a place filled with opportunities and talents and most especially, companies like us doing good work and making brands famous and profitable”.

Hosted by Instintwave, the MarketingWorld Award is one of the leading marketing communications’ industry awards that recognize outstanding performances across the industry in Africa. The echoes of its 2019 edition are still reverberating on the continent and beyond.

