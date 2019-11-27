Saxaphone sensation Mike Aremu celebrates 20yrs musical excellence

By Japhet Davidson

COME December 22 2019 at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos one of Nigeria’s front running world –class saxophone players and currently one of the most successful global Jazz export from Nigeria, Mike Aremu will be celebrating 2 decades of Musical excellence with a concert.

The 20th anniversary event will feature his fellow musicians mostly of the Gospel genre like Tim Godfrey, Sammie Okposo, Tope Alabi, Onos Ariyo, Ibitayo Jeje and a host of others.

Mike grew up in Niger state Nigeria where he was encouraged to play a musical instrument in school, from there with some basic lessons and determination by 1995 he decided to make the full transition and concentrate solely on the Saxophone. He joined House on the Rock’s music team in 1996 having also played with the Compassion Band of the Strong Tower Mission – a charity organization. As his confidence grew so did his reputation as a charismatic musician.

In 1999 Mike signed a record deal with Kennis music under which he released two chart topping albums (“Dance” -1999 and “No Shaking” -2002) making total of near 2 million copies from his first 2 Albums a record in sales for a Jazz artist. He has also recorded two songs for the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in the United States.

To date he has played alongside notable international artists like Kenny G, India Arie, Hugh Masakela, Najee, Bill Laurance, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Winans, Israel Houton, Mary Mary, Fred Harmond and the likes. He appeared at the John F Kennedy Centre, Washington DC’s main concert arena.

He has also made considerable progress in Europe, in particular the UK where he has performed in some of UK’s principle music venues like The Barbican, Apollo London, Apollo Manchester, The Ocean, to mention but a few. In the United Kingdom, Mike has sold out a few venues in his own concerts including the famous and prestigious jazz café, twice, and made history as one of the few Africans to ever make such landmark; London’s famous Jazz venue, Pizza Express Jazz Club and the O2 Academy, Islington.