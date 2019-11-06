Sanwo-Olu presents year 2020  budget, Friday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to present the year 2020 Appropriation Bill to members of the State House of Assembly on Friday, November, 8th, 2019.

The proposed the year 2020 Budget would be Governor Sanwo-Olu’s inaugural budget presentation since the assumption of office in May 2019.

As the tradition, stakeholders from all walks of life that include the organized private sector, members of the diplomatic missions, political groups and other dignitaries in the State are expected to grace the occasion.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had on June 4, 2019, signed the year 2019 Appropriation Bill of N852.317 billion into law.

The development put to rest the controversy that trailed the passage of the law between the state legislature and the immediate past Executive, led by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the delay in the process would not affect residents from feeling the impact of governance in the state.

The budget, after so much horse-trading and hiccups which generated a lot of controversy between the Executive and Legislative arms of the government in the state was however, presented by former Governor Ambode, on February 5th 2019, in the twilight of his administration and was passed by the lawmakers two months and three weeks after presentation.

After the passage, Vanguard gathered that the lawmakers purposely delayed the bill in the Assembly, pending the expiration of Ambode’s tenure in the state for Sanwo-Olu’s final signature on the budget.

