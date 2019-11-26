Sanwo-Olu makes case for prgenant women, children

Unveils Mother & Child Hospital, Omole Centre

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called for the prioritisation of the health of women and children particularly with regard to ending maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria by all stakeholders in the health sector..

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the charge while unveiling the Maternal and Child Hospital, Omole Centre, in Ikejaq, said conscious efforts must be made to reduce the deaths of children and that of pregnant women in the country.

“With a population of over 22 million and the influx of people into Lagos daily, public infrastructure, health care facilities, as well as medical personnel are overstretched. As we know, the government cannot do it alone; and it is for this reason that I commend the management of Mother and Child Hospital. I am pleased to be a part of this significant milestone marking the official inauguration of the Mother and Child Hospital, Omole Centre.”

Stating that the 2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey across the country indicated that for every 100,000 pregnant women, 576 of them die at childbirth, she said Lagos was currently estimated at 555, while for every 1,000 live births estimated in Nigeria, 77 do not live to their first birthday, as that of Lagos is 45.

Speaking, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ralph Olarewaju, explained that the facility was established to cater for the family, as well as reduce infant and maternal mortality in the country.

Olarenwaju, said the aim of establishing the health facility at the location was for average Nigeria to have access to quality and affordable healthcare with modern equipment, rather than losing billions of Naira to medical tourism.

“What other countries used to come here in time past for treatment, now we are the ones migrating to other lands. We want to change that scenario, which is why we put up this ultramodern hospital to serve Nigerians. We must also change the narratives that many of our women are dying in childbirth and many of the children do not live up to five years.”

The chairman of the hospital, Mr Johnson Adewunmi, also said the hospital had delivered consistently on providing the best hospital care package for Lagos residents.

