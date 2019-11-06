Sanwo-Olu in Balogun Market, unveils Lagos Island regeneration plan

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday took to Balogun Market where fire razed buildings, housing, and several shops, with multi-million naira properties destroyed.

The governor said his administration would begin the Lagos Island regeneration plan next year and that families who owned properties must cooperate with the government.

Sanwo-Olu, who was saddened by the fire outbreak, said the lessons learned was that “we should stop storing generator and fossil fuels on penthouses and rooftops.”

He commended all emergency responders, saying they responded swiftly to the fire that broke out 24 hours ago.

The governor, after thanking the people for their support, also solicited their assistance, urging property and store owners to give way to responders to do their work.

Further, the Governor stated that full integrity tests would be carried out on buildings on the left and right sides of number 43, Martins Street that got burnt on Tuesday.

“Plans for the regeneration of Lagos Island are already perfected and that implementation will commence next year. Families that own properties on the Island must be prepared to support the government’s efforts on regeneration.

“Government will soon start a conversation on how to commence and proceed. Lagos Island is dominated by buildings of over a century. Those weakened by old age will be pulled down during the regeneration,” he said.

He said the government would commence the construction of Oluwole phase II soon and that the government would build a modern market to ensure that commerce began at an even higher scale with a better organized and modern way of transacting businesses.

vanguard