Sanwo-Olu charges religious leaders on peace, tolerance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged religious leaders in the country, particularly Lagos to remain peaceful and tolerant of one another inspite of religion and tribal differences.

Sanwo-Olu, gave the charge while addressing religious leaders on the 2019 International Day for Tolerance, with the theme: “Enhancing Harmonious Relationship and Peace among religious bodies for better socioeconomic development in the state,” held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos recently.

The United Nation has set aside every 16th November to celebrate international Day for Tolerance in view of growing global conflicts that are characterized by a fundamental disregard for human life.

The event was attended by wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat and various religious leaders , such as Rev. Dr. Kehinde Babarinde, President Lagos Baptist Conference, who was also a Lecturer on the occasion, Sheik Abdul-Rahman Ahmad, Chief Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, among others.

The governor said the call became necessary in view of the rising extremism and widening conflicts that are characterized by a fundamental disregard for human life.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Hamzat, described the theme as apt, saying, “Here, we are in our country where some people are still beating the drums of war over religion and tribe.

“However, despite being the most cosmopolitan state that houses every tribe and religion in Nigeria, Lagos has remained a very peaceful and tolerant state in terms of religion and tribal inclinations.

“This has helped our economy and invariably our socioeconomic development. We have different individual representing different tribes and religions, coexisting in peace and engaging in one trade and commerce or the other.

“Much as we are not taking this granted, we have continued to create more enabling environment for more interactions among all religions in Lagos State.