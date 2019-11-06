Samsung to debut with Galaxy Fold in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

…Releases new Galaxy A series

Smarting from the introduction of three Galaxy A series into the Nigerian market recently, device maker, Samsung, says its high profile smartphone, the Galaxy fold is now ready to debut in Nigeria.

Since the smartphone maker globally unveiled the foldable device, there’s been much hype about the features. Not only is the device an integration of tablet and phone, but it also encompasses incredible innovation in material, engineering and display.

Managing Director at Samsung Electronics West Africa, David Suh says, “Samsung prides itself with being at the forefront of design and technology innovation and the Galaxy Fold is a testament to this. Quite simply, it’s a device that will change the way we use smartphones, as well as what we expect them to do into the future. I’m really looking forward to seeing user responses to this amazing device.”

The Galaxy Fold will launch in Nigeria beginning from next week and Samsung says it will subsequently release more details about local pricing and availability among others

…Three new Galaxy A series

Meanwhile, penultimate week, the mobile phone maker also rolled out four new members of the Galaxy A Series smartphones, including the Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s. These new devices offer upgrades to essential features, made even more powerful with more value for the new smartphones generation.

Suh said: “As a global technology leader, we are committed to providing meaningful innovations to our consumers. Galaxy A10s, A20s and A30s have been developed for young Africans who are looking for a great display, superior camera, long-lasting battery and fingerprint scanner. It’s a complete package of great looks and top performance,”

Galaxy A10s

The new Galaxy A10s comes with a 6.2-inch, HD+ Infinity-V Display. It provides an immersive visual experience to users. Additionally, addressing the need of today’s always-on generation, the Galaxy A10s is equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery that allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and live broadcasting.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup to address the millennials’ need to capture moments on the go.

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A20s is packed with triple rear camera, 15W fast-charging capability and a striking design to elevate the smartphone experience of young millennials and Gen Z.”Galaxy A20s has been developed to offer the Gen Z consumer a great display, triple camera and captivating design with a mirror-like finish.

Head, Information Technology and Mobile, IM, Samsung West Africa, Adetunji Taiwo said: “People are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions – capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live videos and sharing experiences that are happening on the spot. Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A20s is packed with a compelling user experience for everyday lives.”

Galaxy A30s

The new Galaxy A30s features striking new designs, including a unique geometric pattern and futuristic holographic effect on the back. Available in three new colours, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet, the sleek Galaxy A30s showcases a stylish look and feel.

The device is paired with a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery, fast charging capabilities, AI-based game booster which makes it offer gaming experiences on-the-go.

The Galaxy A30s comes with triple rear cameras, an improved 25MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide camera and a new 5MP depth camera. With Live Focus on the 5MP depth camera, the user can now apply professional-quality bokeh effects and create more dynamic portraits quickly and effortlessly.

Vanguard