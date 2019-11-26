Salesman allegedly steals recharge cards worth N3.2m

A 32-year-old salesman, Chigozie Nwanguma, was on Tuesday appeared in a Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing recharge cards worth N3.2 million belonging to his employer.

Nwanguma, who resides in Okota area of Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June and November at No. 44, Montgomery St., Yaba, Lagos.

Oriabure said that the defendant was employed by the complainant, Mrs Nkiru Nnanna, as salesman for her recharge card business.

He said that the defendant was also responsible for the purchasing of the recharge cards from the dealer.

Oriabure said when the complainant decided to take stock of the cards; she discovered discrepancies in the proceeds.

The prosecutor said that it was discovered that Nwanguma had stolen recharge cards worth N3.2 million from the complainant.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 (7) prescribes a seven-year jail term upon conviction for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs E.N. Ojuromi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ojuromi ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 18, for mention.

Vanguard Nigeria News