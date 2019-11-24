Safety violation/noise pollution: Lagos govt seals coy over controversial death of staff

Water Parks, 20 others too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has sealed off the premises of Multipak Nigeria Limited, a plastic production factory located at Plot F8, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos for violation of safety rules and regulation as well as complete lack of safety management system.

In similar incidents, officials of the State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, in its on going clampdown on noise pollution and determination to curb the menace of environmental nuisances across the state and further restore sanity and orderliness, on Saturday, shut over 20 facilities which included: Mosques, churches, Water Parks, Ikeja, West Gate Lounge, Omole, Magodo phase 1, among others for various environmental related issues.

The state government, through the State Safety Commission shut the production company, following the untimely death of one Mr Femi Olatunde, a factory worker who got his head stuck while operating one of the processing machines.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, stressed that the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has laid emphasis on safety of lives and property of its citizenry, hence, declaration of zero tolerance on factories and private organisations that violate health and safety rules and regulation.

According to Mojola, “On no account should any factory operate without putting in place safety measures at work places, good housekeeping, safety signage, firefighting and suppression equipment, good electrical wiring systems and a clean environment devoid of hazards to the lives of workers and visitors.”

He said that full investigation has commenced into the ugly incident to determine the immediate and remote cause of the death to prevent future occurrence.

Mojola added that investigation was also ongoing with regards to safety infractions at another steel factory in Odonguyan, Ikorodu. “If they are found wanting after the investigation, the factory will be sealed and prosecuted fully in line with the extant law.

He therefore, urged organisations and individuals to embrace best practice in international safety operations to prevent fatal incidences that endanger lives, stressing, “safety of lives and property is our collective responsibility.”

The Lagos safety boss further warned factories and organizations that violators of safety rules would be severely sanctioned if found wanting.

On closure of religious houses and social centres over noise pollution, the exercise which cut across the state had others like: Skylouge Bar, Oko Oba, Mallam Garba Mosque, iloro, Dick Jockey outlets, Dopemu, Agege, Christ Embassy Church, Iyana ipaja ,El Castillo Homes, Abule Egba, others are Triple Z Hotel and Suite, Shasha, Akowonjo, Regia Luxuria Hotels & Suites, Alimosho, Kings of Diamonds, Coker, Barrel Louge, Opebi, Voice Of Elijah Christian Church, Ikeja, Celestial Church of Christ, Ilupeju and unnamed Mosque at Allhamdiyah all shut.

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe decried the frequent attacks on the officials and obstruction of same from carrying out their official duties by unidentified hoodlums hired by facility owners to prevent lawful application of the law.

Fasawe, however, warned the general public, particularly unrepentant noise polluters to desist from the act of attacking its officials while discharging their duties or face the full wrath of the Law.

This warning came on the heels of clamp down exercise embarked by the agency to curb the tide of noise pollution in the state.

She narrated how officials of the agency were attacked by hoodlums at the Westgate Louge, Omole and Sky Louge, Oko Oba while performing their duty to shut down the facilities for their persistent noise and failure to operate within the orbit of the law.

“Enforcing environmental law in our society that thrives on impunity will require enlisting maximum support of the members of the public, especially our clerics, opinion, political and market leaders to lend their voices to the campaign and condemn the unwarranted but coordinated attacks being launched on the officials while performing their duties,” she stated.

Fasawe further addressed the on-going insinuations and campaign of calumny against the agency by some mischief makers that particular religion was being targeted in the fight against noise pollution.

“Our operation devoid all religious coloration and no particular religion is targeted, our primary objective is to ensure decorum and sanity in the state. The Agency in the past months has being recording tremendous success and which must be supported by all rather than unwarranted attack of our intention by means of misinformation, misrepresentation and deliberate negative reports to bring the agency to disrepute and causes chaos amongst our people,” Fasawe charged.

She continued: “We have deployed various innovations and techniques to tackle environmental pollutions, especially in the area of noise pollution all to no avail, such as engaging the public through advocacy, social mobilisation programmes, stakeholder’s forum, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) and lastly the use of enforcement as last resort in maintaining sanity.

“Voluntary compliance is more important to the agency than enforcement but regrettably our people doesn’t honour holistic path hence the need to use the provision of the law to curb the tide” she lamented.

Fasawe, also said that some facilities in Lagos were re-opened after complying with the directive of the agency.

