Safety of our Passengers is Priority — Igwegbe, PMT Safety Manager

The Federal Road Safety Commission (F.R.S.C.) has concluded certification inspection of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd., an annual exercise concluded by the road transport regulatory agency for fleet operators.

Festus Ebube Ndimele, in charge of the standardization scheme at the Enugu state command of F.R.S.C. personally took charge of the exercise which lasted three days.

Also read:

Ndimele who led a crack team of the commission’s senior personnel for the duration of the inspection explained that the exercise was a mandatory yearly supervisory function of the F.R.S.C. with regards to fleet operators.

The outcome of the visitation, he said; would determine the official rating of respective fleet operators.

Under the F.R.S.C. classification, a company that has more than one vehicle operating at a point in time is regarded as a fleet operator.

Peace mass which has an active fleet of at least 3,000 vehicles, i.e. the leading road transport company in the country with over 65 ultra-modern depots across the nation.

Facilities which are routinely inspected to ensure they are up to the approved standard include maintenance workshops for vehicles; maintenance personnel; safety measures and innovations; and conveniences for customers and staff all the various depots.

The roadworthiness of vehicles on the road is also a factor, while competence of drivers, who must have valid licenses and current certification of the F.R.S.C., is a compulsorily tested.

Peace mass transit has always met these specifications for rectification, and even went the extra mile with the introduction of speed limiters in minibuses, ever before it became an official national road transport policy.

PMT Safety Manager Sunday Igwegbe assured that the company was current on all safety indices, not minding the cost.

We place a high premium in safety and safety of our passengers and will always do what it takes to do better than we are doing now. We always aspire to get better and do better in all aspects, to maintain our present standing as market leaders”. Igwegbe said.

Vanguard