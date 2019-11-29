Legendary celebrity rapper and businessman, Ruggedman, has once again slammed men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, for harassing innocent citizens.

The music star posted this on his Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, 2019. According to him, these same police officers were the ones who attacked a certain Miss Nwanneka a few weeks ago.

“Safety Alert: I just got a call that the same anti-kidnapping squad that assaulted a Miss Nwanneka a few weeks ago are in Orchid Hotel road, Lekki, after the second toll gate doing the same thing to innocent citizens,” he wrote.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, celebrity stylist, Miss Nwanneka alleged that she was assaulted by men of SARS. She joins the list of celebrities who have been attacked by the men of the special police unit.

Ruggedman has always joined the campaign to end SARS and this will not be the first time he will voice out against the activities of the SARS.

Vanguard News