Rufai bags P.hD in Public Administration at ESCAE-BENIN University

By Elizabeth uwandu

Sodiq Babatunde Rufai is an astute entrepreneur driven by turning impossibilities to possibilities. The serial entrepreneur is the Founder/CEO WEAR IT ALL Luxury, a duly registered & incorporated boutique, is a fashion and footwear brand that represents trendy- unisex feel, style and quality.

Babatunde is, without doubt, one of the top significant and outstanding entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Babatunde is a careful and creative thinker with an eye for details.

He is invaluable in small-group interaction with his peers as his networking abilities yop notch. As a leader he has added value and still adding value to his area of focus and has gone beyond his skills to be a humanitarian who constantly add value and give hope to the hopeless in the society.

He is not only an excellent personality but he is also personally delighted. He is comfortable with himself as he is engaging, pleasant, and humorous.

As a humanitarian he founded the Babatunde Rufai Foundation.

Babatunde Rufai Foundation: It’s the foundation goal to acknowledge all the blessings and opportunities they have been given in life and reach out, to people less fortunate in the society. The Foundation set up an endowment within the Babatunde Rufai Foundation to help improve people’s incomes and quality of life.

Working with some of Africa’s poorest communities that allow people to become self- sustaining. These “Livelihood Programs” provide communities with access to capital and hands-on business training, empowering them to start small businesses. With greater incomes, people have more choices and that should put them one step ahead of the daily challenge to put food on their tables.

He is indeed a bundle of talent and innovation.

