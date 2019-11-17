Royal Father harps on need to promote Nigeria’s image globally

The Egbere Emere 1, Okoori Eleme, Rivers State, HRH Appolus Chu, has harped on the need for Nigerians and foreigners especially, to promote Nigerians as great and hardworking entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, world-class entertainers and sportsmen of international repute who work hard to promote the world economy.

The Ambassador of Peace Development who said that anything short of this is a mere blackmail to sabotage the interest and image of Nigerians in the global market added that this would go a long way in promoting the nation’s image which has hitherto been damaged.

Chu, who was keynote speaker alongside the Executive Dean, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, South Africa, Prof Samuel Tshehla, said this while addressing the world at the just concluded 16th Africa Security Watch Awards, tagged, “Celebration of Africa’s best in Security, Safety and Governance”, held last weekend at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chu’s entrance into the United Arab Emirates this time wasn’t like his regular visits to the region but was that of one who was on a globally mission to set the record straight, rewrite Africa’s story and tell the world that “Not all Nigerians are Corrupt”.

Interestingly, “Not All Nigerians Are Corrupt” is the title of a book authored by HRH Ambassador Appolus Chu. Therefore, he was promptly on hand to rewrite the story of one of the biggest black Africa countries in the world, Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The book, “Not All Nigerians Are Corrupt”, written by HRH Appolus Chu, was necessitated by the derogatory comment credited to the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron who described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt”; a statement refuted by the King in the book.

Addressing the world audience, HRH Chu was of the opinion that the West sees Nigerian businessmen setting up factories as threats to the monopoly they are enjoying in Nigeria market and Africa economy at large, thus they intentionally blackmail the Africans in the light of the global economy.

“We all know that Nigeria is a huge market to the global economy and I do know that there are few countries in the world that have been enjoying the monopoly of the Nigeria market and because Nigerians have come of age, developing different business ideas and forming businesses and products that are of international standard which make them stand at par with these foreign countries and companies, thereby posing a threat to the many countries that have been monopolising the Nigeria and world markets.”

“So what these foreigners do is to attack us with blackmails and then generalising negative traits of a few bad Nigerians to every Nigerian they come across. They keep saying that Nigerians are corrupt, so as to, perhaps, deny them partnership with foreign companies, loans and so many other things that would aid their businesses. They are trying to destabilised Nigerian businessmen from working hard, being focused and achieving great heights”, Chu opined.

He, therefore, called on the Western media to do all they could within their power to be objective and fair in their reportage, ensuring they create a balance.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on the world that there are so many Nigerians in the Western world doing wonderfully well, supporting the economy of the other sister countries and the western countries as well. But the Westerners would never come to the media and praise these wonderful people but when they find one Nigerian wanting, the news spread like wildfire and then they generalise this particular crime committed by one person to all other Nigerians who are working hard”, he maintained.

Stressing further that not all Nigerians are corrupt, Appolus Chu said, “Take note today that not all Nigerians are corrupt”, adding that the event, Africa Security Watch Awards, was an avenue to showcase and demonstrate that Nigerians are very hardworking citizens of the world.

HRH Chu, who described crime and criminality as part of human existence, however stressed that any individual, be it a Nigerian or foreigner, that commits crime, should be dealt with according to the law of the country in which he/she is found wanting while all accusation should be narrowed down to that particular individual and not generalised on over 200 million innocent and hardworking Nigerians.

“Corruption and criminality is part of human existence but I am telling the world that if you find any Nigerian who is corrupt, please narrow your accusations to that particular individual who is found wanting in any area and punish him/her according to the law of your land rather than generalising the crime committed, thereby accusing millions of Nigerians who are innocent and hardworking in their different capacities demonstrating hard work and commitment”, he noted

HRH Appolus Chu was specially recognised for his efforts and contributions to national unity, peace and security as well as human development in Africa. Highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to service chiefs and security officers for their diligence, commitment and service to humanity.

VANGUARD