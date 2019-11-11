Rotary Club provides free health checks for 1000 Maryland residents

By Juliet Umeh

Lagosians residing in Maryland area of Lagos who could not afford routine medical check ups received it free of charge weekend, courtesy Rotary Club of Maryland.

They were screened for malaria, HIV, diabetes, hypertension, cataract among others.

One of the beneficiaries, Mary Adegbesan, appreciated the Mission for its kind gesture and urged other organisations to emulate Rotary Club while she called on governments at all levels to take the healthcare sector seriously as many people are dying because they can’t afford it.

In a chat, Public Image Maker of the Club, Mr. Tunde Ojo said about 200 people would eventually undergo eye surgery by January at the expense of the Rotary Club of Maryland in partnership with Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate

“We also have optometry service for people that have been found to have some sight defect, some are being given glasses, eye drops as the case may be depending on what their conditions are.

“As you know, the infrastructural gap in terms of health is very huge in the country and this is just our own way of supporting the government to ensure that at least, we are able to get as many people treated for some of these medical ailments.

“This is also a way of helping those in the rural communities that cannot fund their treatment. We are working with some partners and other organisations. We hope to be able to get as many people treated as possible.”

In the views of the President, Maryland Rotary Club, Mr. Adewale Sunny, “This is our third year of doing this project because this is our adopted community. We know the people in this area, we know what they need and that’s why we are always here.”

