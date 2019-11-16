Romantic comedy film ‘Jasmine’ hits cinema

By Ayo Onikoyi

Movie lovers are in for a romantic squabble between Nancy Isime and Deyemi Okanlawon, even as queer-looking Okon Lagos spoils fans’ mood with laughter, in Jasmine movie which opened in cinemas on Friday, November 15.

Featuring A-list actors, Ime Bishop, A.K.A Okon Lagos, Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Bernadette Obi, Becky Odungide, Uduak Akpabio and Fon Peter, ‘Jasmine’ offers an incisive look at squabbles among young couples, and its hilarious twists offering viewers a pulsating experience. It’s a movie that will open viewers’ eyes to those things that ordinarily are overlooked in social interactions but are of essence to a mutually beneficial relationship.

Also starring is Moses Armstrong, renowned Nollywood actor known for his gifted role interpretation. The combo of these cast offer a sterling showpiece that will linger on after the cinematic experience.

It was produced by Yuudee Nyot, Executive Producer of Voguefilms Productions, and directed by Moses Eskor.

‘Jasmine’, set in Southern part of Nigeria, offers a rosy portrait of Akwa Ibom City, hustling and bustling of the city, and gravitates toward its tourist landmarks. On the choice of location, Yuudee said she decided to spotlight Akwa Ibom to the world based on her mindset of improving the State’s promising entertainment industry.

