Rodri: The Premier League is the most competitive league

Rodri believes that leaving Atletico Madrid for Manchester City will benefit his career and improve him as a player.

The midfielder was speaking ahead of Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania.”When you make a change, it’s because you think you’re going to improve,” he told the press.

“The Premier League is the most competitive league. “The Spaniard is enjoying life under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with his coach helping him a lot in his position.”It’s not been long, but he’s already given me lots of advice,” he said about Guardiola.

“He is how he is in front of the cameras. “He is very competitive and hard-working.”He dedicates all day to the players and how to win.

“The fact that he played in my position is good for me because he’s helping me a lot. “We have the best coach.”I don’t know how much influence he had on me joining City.

“Everyone likes a coach who’s interested in you. “What I liked most was the project. “Rodri will make his return to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano when Spain hosts Romania there and he’s eager to play there again.

“I gave everything for Atletico,” he said.”I’m humble and I gave everything and I want the fans to understand that.”Fans don’t like it when players leave. “I’m looking forward to returning.”

Source: Marca

