Robbery suspects narrate how they met their waterloo

By Esther Onyegbula

Two robbery suspects, who are also members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities have revealed that they wanted to kill their victim before their gun malfunctioned.

It was gathered that Ikenna Eze was arrested alongside his colleague Abbey Kolawole, on Friday night by the Operatives of Rapid Response Squad after a failed attempt to dispossess two occupants of a vehicle in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The suspects, Abbey Kolawole, Ikenna Eze and Femi (now at large) had accosted two occupants of a vehicle, who were having private discussions.

The occupants were reported to have locked and rolled up themselves in the car before the suspects got there.

Recounting the incident that led to their arrest, Ikenna Eze said “the leader of our gang, Femi (currently at large) brandishing a gun, ordered the occupants to alight from the car but they refused.

“Angrily Femi shot into the air, and threatened to shoot the occupants. He was attempting to fire the second shot when the locally made double barrel gun hooked”, he noted.

By this time, the residents of the area had emerged to check what was happening. The robbers fled in different directions and abandoned their gun”.

It was gathered that while the leader of the gang escaped, both Kolawole and Eze were unlucky as residents who they were scaling their fences apprehended them and handed them over to the officers of Rapid Response Squad, who intercepted distress call of robbery in the area.

Explaining further, Ikenna Eze said Femi invited the gang out to the house of a resident of Shagari Estate, Iyana – Ipaja with the intent of killing him. One of the occupants of the vehicle, had threatened to kill Femi.

“The man we attacked had earlier besieged Femi’s residence in Agege Abattoir in company of many cult members and threatened to kill him. But Femi in retaliation wanted to maim the man first.”

Ikenna added that our “plan was to shoot the man in the leg but after firing the first shot into the air, the gun hooked and before he could reload it, residence had converged and were moving towards us.

Femi was the one who knew the road, he escaped while we, strangers in that community were arrested”.

Vanguard learnt that the two suspects confirmed they are members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

Recovered from the suspects were a locally made double barrel cut to size shot gun, three live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu thanked the members of Shagari Estate, Ipaja for cooperating with the police in the arrest of the robbers.

He urged communities in the state to partner with the police in crime fighting.

The suspects have been transferred to Gowon Estate Police Station, Ipaja.

VANGUARD