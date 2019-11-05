Road failure: Firm recommends tuffcrete, bitumen booster for road construction, maintenance

By Naomi Uzor

Against the backdrop of failure of roads across the country as well as incessant building collapses being recorded in the nation, Axion Global Engineering Limited, has recommended the use of Tuffcrete and Bitumen booster to permanently address road and building construction challenges.

These products, coupled with soil based stabilizer for road construction and the innovative use of tuffcrete in building construction with plaster and screeding improve the durability of buildings and road pavements as well as reducing cost of road construction.

According to Mr. David Wilson, the Managing Director of Axion Global Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of Axion Canada, Tuffcrete is revolutionizing the world of construction, saving time and effort, labour, raw materials and cost.

While enumerating the advantages of the products, he stated that general engineering infrastructure costs are significantly lowered and specifically, the following construction challenges are resolved easily such as land reclamation, concrete dead weight leading to high reinforcement cost, dampness occasioned by capillary action, peeling of walls, low bearing capacity etc.

“Also, steel rebars are protected from corrosion and erosion because Axion Tuffcrete is waterproof and it can be used for erosion control and filling of potholes during road maintenance.

“Bitumen booster interacts with the natural molecular structure of bitumen used in asphalt batching to substantially increase its strength while adding higher resistance to the sun’s UV rays which deteriorates the strength of bitumen over time. The ABB increases the volume of the bitumen by more than 30 per cent thereby increasing the contractor’s profitability. It is the only binder in the world that makes the bitumen water proof and chemical resistant.

“The ABB is effective in a 100°c temperature range and can be adjusted as required. In lower temperature, the bitumen’s elasticity is increased preventing it from cracking. In high temperatures, it is stiffer; not allowing it to melt to the sides exposing the aggregate.

“The ABB reduces rutting problem by over 84 substantially increasing the life expectancy of the asphalt layer. The only organic polymer in the world that is environmental friendly used in enhancing the quality of the bitumen and asphalt layer, unlike petroleum based polymers that deteriorate with time.

“The ABB does not require special equipment or specialized technicians to apply it. It is added directly to the bitumen as soon as it reaches its melting point. We have invited stakeholders in the building industry, state Ministries of Works and the public to come and witness the practical use of these products on November 2 at Orchid Hotel”, he disclosed

