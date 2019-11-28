The Rivers Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has urged Local Government Council Chairmen and Councilors in Rivers to mobilise their people to clean their environment during the monthly sanitation for this month.

Mr Felix Obuah, RIWAMA’s Sole Administrator, made the call on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

“The statewide environmental clean-up will hold in Rivers on Nov. 30 across the 23 Local Government Areas from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.,’’ Obuah said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam.

“I appealed to security agencies, particularly all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders, to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise.’’

Obuah also urged residents and the people of Rivers to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment.

He warned that defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.

The agency’s boss urged owners of trucks, individuals and corporate organisations to make available their trucks for the evacuation of wastes generated during the period of the exercise.

Obuah called on traditional rulers, Church leaders, Community Development Committees and youth groups to mobilise their people to clean their surroundings.

