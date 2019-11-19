Rivers State Wins 2019 Lafarge Africa National Literacy Contest

Rivers State has emerged winner of the 2019 Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition held in Lagos.

In a keenly contested grand finale, Community Primary School in Rivers State beats other school to clinch the first position.

READ ALSO:

Master David Emmanuella and Miss Barikpoa Prosper, from Community Primary School, Rivers State, won the first prize and Ogun and Enugu States won the second and third positions respectively.

The winners were awarded scholarships, trophies and various gifts for their performance in the sixth LANLC with the theme ‘Bridging the Literacy Gap Together’.

The grand finale event which had in attendance key stakeholders from the private and public sectors.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr Mobolaji Balogun said, “Literacy is crucial to the development of any society.

”It is described by UNESCO as a driver for sustainable development in that it enables greater participation in the labour market; improved child and family health and nutrition; reduces poverty and expands life opportunities, he said.

As an organization, Balogun said that Lafarge Africa would continue to invest in educational interventions including scholarships and bursary awards for children within our host communities.

He added that will also engage in training programmes, renovation and construction of classroom blocks and other facilities within schools, computer IT training, skills acquisition programmes among others.

Balogun said: ”For a country like Nigeria, there is an urgent need to work towards securing a sustainable future. We believe that a sustainable future will enable growth, global peace and security and technological advancement.

”We need to prepare our children for a future where they will compete globally with ease. That future begins with improving the literacy levels of every child in Nigeria today.’

”Launched in 2014 as a flagship CSR intervention by Lafarge Africa Plc, the Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition has since grown to become an annual national initiative positively impacting children and teachers across Nigeria.”

Speaking at the event, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Mr Michel Puchercos commended all the students that participated at every stage of the competition.

Puchercos said: “It is rewarding to watch these brilliant children grow and improve every year. We dream of a bright future for every Nigerian child through basic education.

”Six years on, the visible outcomes we have seen encourage us to do more. We have touched the lives of more than 700,000 primary school pupils in 1,665 schools across 544 local government areas.

”The Competition is delivered across all 109 senatorial districts in all 36 states of the federation and the FCT and is organized with the support of the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) in all the states of the country, with our implementing partners – Ovie Brume Foundation and TEP centre”.

”As a company, we are proud of this achievement and do believe that it will inspire more well-meaning Nigerians and citizens all over Africa.

”And the world to contribute to improving the lives of the people around them, in any way they can.”

The Special Guest of Honour, His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, commended the company for taking up the initiative to bridge the country’s widening literacy gap.

He expressed his passion for children and women and urged more companies to join hands against illiteracy.

‘We spend a lot of government and infrastructure but there isn’t enough being spent on education for children.” He remarked.