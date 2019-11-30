Rivers politics of bitterness: Others are looking for causes, Wike is providing solutions — Abe

Egufe Yafugborhi

SENATOR Magnus Abe has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for farming solutions to resolving the challenges of the politics of bitterness in Rivers state where others are fixated on the causes.

Abe, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, made the observation Saturday in Port Harcourt at the funeral for Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, wife of Former Attorney General of Rivers, Worgu Boms, who died of cancer.

He told Wike, “You are trying. I remember the broadcast in which you said we should all come together and you were going to enter a nolle in respect of our younger brother, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

“I recollect all the efforts you have made, not just in words, but in action to end the bitterness and division that have characterised the politics of Rivers.

“Some people are busy looking for who is causing the problem, but you are trying to look for solutions. I think we should align with those looking for solutions and leave those looking for causes.”

“The greatest challenge Rivers faces today”, Abe noted, “is not all the things we have mentioned. It is the fact that hatred, bitterness has characterized our politics and divided us in a way we have never been divided before.

“It has made it impossible for us to come together to face the challenges confronting our state. I thank the Governor of Rivers for leading by example.

“I have always said Your Excellency should be Governor to all Rivers people, those that like you and those that don’t. Those that voted for you and those that did not”.

On the death of Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, the former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District called for concrete steps at tackling the menace of cancer in Nigeria to check lives being claimed by the cancer scourge.

Empathising with the former Attorney General on the demise of his wife, Governor Wike said on the occasion that, “On behalf of the Government and People of Rivers, I extend our deepest condolences to you and her family over this irreparable.

“My wife and I were shocked to hear the untimely passing of your beloved wife, Fyna Boms. That her life was cut short too soon is a tragic loss and we can only imagine how difficult this must be for you, her entire family, as well as her friends and colleagues.

“Full of life and conscientious, Fyna was not just a treasure to your life, she was a wonderful lady admired by people across all sections for her dynamism, devotion, charm and graciousness“

Bereaved Worgu Boms thanked the Rivers Governor and other leaders of the state for their support in the trying time for him and his family.

