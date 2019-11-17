Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday highlighted some key principles required by a nation to achieve development and ultimately greatness.

These, according to him, include righteousness, service, and diligence, hard work, planning, and time consciousness.

Osinbajo stated this at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 5, “Great Minds Summit 2019” at the RCCG’s Chapel of Blessing, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Delivering a keynote address titled: “Exercising Kingdom Dominion,” the vice president said the church and Christians had the responsibility to transform the nation through exemplary lives and actions.

He said Nigeria, with its great talents in all fields of endeavour must imbibe the principles that made other nations great.

The vice president said the influence of the Gospel, alongside the right virtues, transformed not only Europe and America but also Asia.

He said:“Let me explain how Emperor Meiji in 1871, (within three years of the Meiji restoration) having observed the phenomenal progress of the West decided to send a mission to the UK and America to discover how they did it.

“The mission became known as the Iwakura mission. It was led by Prince Iwakura Tomomi; it was a team of statesmen, scholars, administrators, and students totaling 50 to the UK and America and find out why these people are great.

“Many left behind to study; they studied the principles that made these nations great and of course, the Japanese copy very well; they copied the principles, and later Chinese copied from Japan too.

“What were those principles? Righteousness, integrity, forthrightness; Proverbs:14:34-righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.

“This principle applies to a man or woman; because a nation is first a person; Genesis 12:2, I will make you a great nation; first righteousness is the hallmark of the children of God.

“The second principle of the gospel which we need to practice is service and diligence; the principle of the gospel is that the greatest is the servant; the leader must be prepared to be the servant of all.

“Hard work and planning –the puritanical work ethic; this is the hallmark of the Christian; the puritans were so hardworking; so diligent that hard work was named after them.” (NAN)

Vanguard