Right group to PMB: Don’t let Akpabio destroy your legacies

THE Niger Delta Development Watch-Dog, NDDW, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow what it described as the personal interest of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio destroy his legacies in the region.

NDDW director-general, Vincent Hitler Egbogbo in a statement on behalf of the group, also asked President Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC board and curb the excesses of Akpabio occasioned by what he described as Akpabio’s overbearing conducts since assumption of office as Niger Delta minister.

The statement reads, “God’swill Akpabio is out to destroy the reputation of the President by his grandstanding and aggressive posture towards the recently confirmed 16 member NDDC board appointed by President Buhari due to their uncompromising stance.”

Stressing that a wrong precedence is being set if the excesses of Akpabio is not curtailed urgently by the President, the group stated further that it has credible information that the 3-man Interim Management Committee is selling a dummy to the general public of being an anti-corruption team.

It, however, described the allegation by the committee as a ploy to warm themselves to the heart of Mr. President so as to remain in office indefinitely whereas, they are actually desperate to grab whatever they could lay hands on hence their fight to effect signatories in the commission’s account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group stated, that nowhere in the world, an employee of a President overrides the decisions of the President by announcing a new set of appointees to counter the appointment already made by the President which is what Mr. God’swill Akpabio has done.

It, however, urged President Buhari to take immediate steps to remedy the “missteps” of Akpabio and order the dissolution of the illegal Interim Management committee which they described as an aberration to the extant laws establishing the NDDC.

“We are also appealing to the people of the Niger Delta region to remain calm, law-abiding and support the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement policies that will take Niger Delta to the next level,” the statement added.

