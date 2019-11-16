Rev Fr burnt to death in Nnewi fire outbreak

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The parish priest of St Peter Claver Catholic Parish, Nnew Ichi in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State, Reverend Father Edmund Nwagbala has lost his life following a fire outbreak that occurred in the church in the early hours of yesterday.

The inferno, which cause was yet to be ascertained, affected a part of the Church residential building.

Fr Nwagbala, aged about 60yrs, was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at the same premises.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO had visited the scene.

Firefighters also visited the area immediately and the fire was promptly put off.

The victim, who was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, was certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang has already ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

