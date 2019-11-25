Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has advised corps members deployed to serve in the state to foster peaceful coexistence with their host communities by respecting their cultural norms and values.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the three-week orientation for the 2019 Batch C, Stream 1, corps members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event took place at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp at Emure-Ekiti, in Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti.

Fayemi said that the call was necessary to prevent corps members from offending the sensibilities of their would-be hosts.

The governor, who described the youth as the future and hope of the nation, charged them to be law-abiding citizens at all times.

Fayemi said, “I charge you to channel your youthful energies toward things that will positively impact on the socio-economic growth of the nation.

“As youths, the future of this nation lies in your hands. Be assured that no meaningful contributions by you will go unrewarded.”

Earlier in her address, the Ekiti State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, had urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme in their places of primary assignments.

Okpongete said, “As you proceed to your new homes for the remaining part of your service, I counsel you to take security matters seriously.

“Do not associate yourselves with people of questionable characters, which can tarnish the good image of the NYSC scheme.”

