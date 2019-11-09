Resign now, Ohanaeze tells Osinbajo

By Nwafor Sunday

…Don’t resign, Yoruba elders tells Osinbajo

…Unlike Jonathan, Osibanjo may not succeed Buhari in 2023

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to resign his office following the alleged rift between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group queried the action of Buhari who left for Saudi-Arabia, and later went to London on a private visit without transmitting power to his deputy.

It was rumored that when President Buhari left Nigeria last year and transmitted power to Osinbajo through the National Assembly, the outspoken Professor, performed wonderfully well more than his principal in a short time.

This, Ohanaeze argued was the reason, Buhari does not want to transmit power to Osinbajo. Be that as it may Buhari irrespective of critics still accommodates VP Osibanjo.

Recall that Buhari had last week sacked about 35 aides working for Osinbajo. This act whistled in lots of criticisms from Nigerians, who went to their preferred media to condemn Buhari. Many said that Osinbajo’s principal whittled down his powers in order to control him effortlessly.

In view of this, Presidency yesterday, gave reason for the sack, noting that the overriding objective was to save taxpayer money and deliver needed service to the public.

In a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo opined that Osinbajo is a good man but would likely not succeed Buhari come 2023.

The statement reads thus:

“VP Yemi Osibanjo is a good man but unlikely to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, unlike President Goodluck Jonathan, where Jonathan emerged as President after Yaradua.

“This act would unlikely not repeat itself as President Muhammadu Buhari is destined to hand over to the South but not definitely VP Osibanjo, because of the fear that Osibanjo would implement the 2014 Constitutional Conference report and policies that will dwarf Buhari’s main agenda.

“VP Osibanjo should listen to the wisdom of his people, Afenifere and respectfully resign as Vice President and concentrate on his pastoral evangelism which is bigger than Vice President of Nigeria.

“OYC is confidence that power will definitely shift to the South, and urges Atiku never to yield to Pressure to battle for 2023 PDP ticket as he should show maturity and reciprocate the gesture of Igbo in 2019 by supporting a Nigerian President of Igbo stock 2023.

“PDP and APC should zone their tickets to the South in 2023, as a way of respecting the principle of rotational Presidency which is the best ingredient that will stabilize the Unity of the country and deepen our Democracy.

“Any further attempt to thwart this gentleman agreement will further fuel distrustful enmity and agitation of marginalization. As for equity and Justice to reign, South East will definitely be the only zone to be favoured for 2023 Presidency.

“Igbo Youths lauds all the statesmen who had lent credence to this rightful clamour for a Nigerian President of Igbo stock.

“Mallam Balarabe Musa was right when he said “All of us should go to the South East and search for a man on the same equal Pedigree like the Great Zik of Africa”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide assures Nigerians that a New Nnamdi Azikwe is currently with us.

“We will surely present the New Zik of Africa at the right time to Nigerians before 2021 December.”

However, Yoruba Council of Elders has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against resigning his position because of the alleged war against him by a cabal in the Presidency.

The group advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remember Osinbajo’s loyalty to him and refuse to be used by some power against his Vice President.

Speaking through its Secretary General, Dr Kunle Olajide, the group averred, “We know like other Nigerians that there are enough signs that some people are working against Osinbajo but who the people are, I don’t know.

“It is obvious that some people are working against him and unfortunately, it appears as if Mr President is dancing to their tune.”

