Rescue ship Alan Kurdi enters Italian waters without authorisation

The German rescue ship Alan Kurdi made an unauthorised entrance into Italian territorial waters on Friday.

The ship has been sailing in the Mediterranean for almost a week with 88 migrants on board and has not yet been assigned a safe harbour.

The non-profit organisation behind the Alan Kurdi, Sea Eye, said Friday’s manoeuvre was in response to bad weather.

“The weather is getting worse and worse, the people on deck are getting wet, We decided early this afternoon that the ship must seek shelter near the coast,’’ Sea Eye spokesman Gordon Isler told dpa.

READ ALSO:

Italian authorities were informed and took note of the ship’s decision.

The ship is located about 5 nautical miles from Marzamemi, a village on the south-east corner of Sicily.

The Alan Kurdi took the migrants on board on Oct.26.

Vanguard News Nigeria.