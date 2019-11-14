Reps urge FG to reopen land borders

*Say over 1,400 trucks of perishable goods stranded

Two members of House of Representatives yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen the land borders for the people.

The members, Honourables Mohammed Kazaure representing Kazaure/Roni Federal Constituency of Jigawa State and Sam Onuigbo representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency of Abia made the appeal in separate briefings in Abuja.

Briefing Journalists, Kazaure said that a lot of goods belongings to Nigerians arriving the country before the closure of the borders had been trapped at the borders.

He said that most of the goods imported with loans were perishable, stressing that the owners would lose significantly.

He said: “I am appealing to the federal government to open the borders. Most of the people already have goods on the sea unfortunately, the government didn’t give them notice.

“I, 400 trucks with people’s goods and some of the goods there can easily spoil. They imported. Never expected to bother closure. Some of them collected loans in the bank. I am calling the attention of the President to allow the customs to open the border even if it is temporary for the people.

“They are the people who voted for us.

“Some of us are regretting whey they voted for us. Some of the businessmen. I am calling on the president to open the border to the people. Some of the goods are not contraband. They are durable.

“They voted for us. Whatever that is worrying them is our responsibility.”

On his own, Hon. Onuigbo while commending the federal government for closing the borders to checkmate crimes and smuggling, however, said that genuine concerns of the people shouldn’t be ignored.

“No nation runs with porous borders because that why you talk about the territorial integrity of a nation. And when you talk about the territorial integrity of a nation, you are just stating quite clearly that entry into your country and exit must be monitored and therefore the federal government in its wisdom just found out that some things needed to be brought under control. And I think that’s what informed the closure of the border.

“However, you have to juxtapose that against the impact that is having on the individuals, like Nigerians who are living around the border area so that you try to ameliorate a little bit of the hardship they are going through now.

“Government does not close ears to the genuine concerns of its citizens. So, it is against that background that we say you can now open the border just within those areas and allow them to access some things.

“But also, I expect that by now, the government would have dictated some of those loopholes that they need to plug at the borders so that life can also, to an appreciable extent return to normalcy,” he said.