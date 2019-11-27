Reps to ministry: Undertake audit of ‘water infrastructure’

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to carry out a comprehensive audit of water facilities across the country.

The move was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion presented by Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers) at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Abiante said a survey conducted by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) revealed that millions of households in Nigeria lack access to clean water.

According to the lawmaker, World Bank’s statistics showed that about 51 percent of Nigerians reside in rural areas, areas known for the acute shortage of potable water.

He said the inadequate access to improved water remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates in Nigeria especially from cholera, dysentery, diarrhea and other waterborne diseases.

According to him, water supply in Nigeria is shared between the three tiers of government, federal, state and local governments.

The lawmaker said: “Despite the huge amount being budgeted annually for the provision and supply of clean water to Nigerians by the three tiers of government, the majority of Nigerians, either living in urban or rural areas still have no access to clean water sources.

“The poor coordination of water infrastructure intervention by the three-tiers of government constitutes a major challenge towards the adequate provision of clean water to Nigerians.

“The duplication of efforts by various government agencies to provide clean and potable water in our communities have not yielded any positive result, rather it shows enormous waste and abandonment.” (NAN)

Vanguard