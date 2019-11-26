Reps ready to partner ICAN on budget, others – Gbajabiamila

As president pleads with Reps to stop balkanization moves of institute

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has assured that the House is ready to partner with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on the budget and other relevant bills.

Speaking when he hosted the national leadership of ICAN who came on a courtesy call in his office on Tuesday, the Speaker said the House recognises the professionalism in ICAN and would be willing to have more engagements with it.

“The House will always seek to collaborate with professional bodies, and of course, the accounting profession is one of the most important professions. Your inputs are needed in our work.

“We’re always on the lookout to encourage partnership. Governance is for everybody. There has to be a symbiotic relationship. We always look forward to partnering with you, especially on budget matters.”

Speaking on ICAN accountability index, Gbajabiamila said he would like more briefing on that “so that I’ll share it with the leadership and the finance committee.

“Wherever you think we can make your work easier, you can approach us. You can’t talk about accounting without talking about the ethics of the profession. There are bad eggs in every profession. So, we need you to brief us on how to help you. If there’s anyway you want us to help you, please do not hesitate.”

Responding to the issue of fragmentation of ICAN, the Speaker said: “That has always been there. It’s the same accountants that will approach you to convince you to have other associations. I believe that too many cooks sometimes spoil the broth. We’ll do our best to protect you as well.”

The ICAN President, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, had earlier told the Speaker that the visit was to congratulate him and inform him of ICAN’s activities, saying the 9th House has shown serious commitment to move Nigeria forward.

“We thank Mr Speaker for finding time to grant us this audience. This is a clear demonstration of respect and premium you place on professionalism. We also want to congratulate you on your emergence as Speaker. This is an indication of your competence as a ranking lawmaker. We pray that the Almighty God will guide and protect you in this journey.

“We note with delight the commitment of the 9th House and your cordial relationship with the Executive and judicial arms of government. We urge the House to continue to encourage the passage of bills that will encourage professionalism.”

He expressed concern that some other bodies would make attempts to “fragment and balkanize” ICAN, calling on the House to discourage such move.

