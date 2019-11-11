Reports that I lauded Obaseki’s developmental strides fake – Eboigbe

By Ojelu Henry

BENIN-A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Mr Victor Eboigbe, has described as embarrassing and untrue, reports that he applauded governor Godwin Obaseki’s developmental strides in Edo state.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser Media, Ifeanyi Nwodo the APC leader said the purported statement was the handiwork of mischief makers adding there was no time he issued such statement and therefore urged members of the public to disregard the statement.

According to the statement, “My attention has been drawn to a report in the media which purportedly claimed that Mr Victor Eboigbe lauded the developmental strides of Obaseki. I want to state categorically that that statement did not emanate from Mr Eboigbe but was obviously planted by mischief makers with a view to create bad blood between Eboigbe and members of his political family.

“The statement is embarrassing and must be disregarded. Mr Eboigbe has also informed his lawyers to take legal actions against those involved in such FAKE News. As chieftain of the APC, Eboigbe can always speak out when it becomes necessary and not mischief makers speaking on his behalf. Eboigbe believes strongly in the leadership of the party led by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and will continue to remain loyal to the party.

“So at no fora did my principal authorize such a statement and it is obviously coming from those who are enemies of the APC in Edo state. That comment should be disregarded because it is loaded with untruth” it stated.

Vanguard