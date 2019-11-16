Report: INEC already on ground in 53% of Kogi polling units

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Kogi election scheduled for November 16 has seen no lesser than 53 per cent of polling unit with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials already on ground.

This was made known by YIAGA executive director, Samson Itodo following the collation of report from the organisation’s observers stationed in different polling units.

YIAGA also reported that “As at 9:20 am, election materials and INEC officials are yet to deploy to polling units under Otuoke RAC in Ogbia LGA Bayelsa state…polling units under this Ward are yet to receive their materials”

However, the election process has commenced in Polling Unit 012, Lokoja A.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is on its toes to ensure the 2019 Kogi/Bayelsa election is a successful one.

This election is a test for the commission following lots of court trials in the last concluded presidential and governorship elections ― notably the court cases contesting the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Supreme Court has, however, uphold President Muhammadu Buhari’s election.

Also, governorship candidates in various states such as Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State’s Dapo Abiodun, Delta State’s Ifeanyi Okowa, and Oyo State’s Seyi Makinde are some of the governors that just won cases challenging their declaration as winners.

All eyes on INEC to conduct a free and fair election in Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

