Renewable energy: SUNBOX Paygo solar targets electricity for all Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh

Renewable Energy Solutions provider, Cloud Energy, has said it is set to supply electricity to Nigerians living in rural and semi urban communities as it launches SUNBOX Plus PAYGO solar home system.

The company said SUNBOX Plus PAYGO solar is a pay-as-you-go system.

Managing Director of the company, Engr. Theophilus Nweke, at the launch said the system will set Nigerians free from lack of electricity.

According to him, access to solar is impaired by the inability of people living in the rural and semi-urban communities to purchase solar equipment out rightly.

He said: “Cloud Energy has created an affordable Pay-as-you-go solar home system that allows people in the rural areas to pay for electricity usage on a monthly basis.

“People in the rural communities and semi urban communities can, with as small as N2,500, depending on the package, have access to electricity for a period of three years and subsequently own the equipment for life.

“The consumer installs and possesses the equipment with the payment of the subscription of N2, 500 and ownership is finally transferred to him on the completion of payment, after three years.

Nweke also explained that the company has developed a franchising model allowing entrepreneurs to join in the distribution of pay as you go solar products to ensure that the product reaches every nooks and crannies of the country.

He also noted that the challenges in the electricity sector demand the development of new competencies and adoption of new approaches.

He said: “We cannot expect new results doing the same old things. Patriotism must get a better hold of professionalism and indigenous companies, in the energy sector, must break new grounds by building capacities for technology transfer and national development.”

Nweke, however, noted that the company has also commenced the deployment of 10,000 Sunbox, PAYGO Solar Home Systems in North Central Nigeria, in a project with the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, designed to deploy tens of thousands of Home Systems in Nigeria starting from the North Central zone.

He said: “United in the passion to reach the under-reached, Cloud Energy and the REA have commissioned an entry point facility designed to increase productivity, create employment, improve teaching and learning, while bringing about self-confidence and emancipation of Nigerians from Electricity poverty.”

Vanguard