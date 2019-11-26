Member representing Ohafia North State Constituency and Chairman of the Committee on House Services at the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Honourable Egwuronu Mandela Obasi, has eulogized women, describing them as worthy ambassadors of peace, unity and progress both in the family and the society as a whole, and urged them to remain so.

The lawmaker made the assertion today as he joined in the celebration of Abiriba Women’s Day in Abiriba, Ohafia LGA of Abia State.

While attributing the peace being enjoyed in the ancient kingdom to the enormous sacrifices made by the women, and their dedication to the ideals of communal living, he urged them not to relent in their pursuit of peace, unity and progress for the good of the people and the kingdom.

“You have gone the extra mile, making uncommon sacrifices for the restoration of peace to Abiriba when it mattered most. I urge you, our great women, to continue in this path of yours as part your continued contributions to the development of not only Abiriba but also the entire Abia State.

“I must also thank you most graciously for your immense support to me during the last House of Assembly election. I am really grateful and I promise not to let you down”, he concluded.

Honorable Egwuronu Mandela Obasi who was warmly received by the women amidst dancing and jubilation, donated household items and cash gifts to them. He was accompanied to the occasion by his wife, Mrs Nnenna Mandela Obasi, a former Special Adviser to the Governor on Grassroots Mobilization, Elder Okoro Okeke, Hon Dasuki Abraham and other PDP stakeholders in the constituency.

Vanguard