REJOICE: 12 hours praise not enough (Pt1)

The word praise comes from the Latin word translated “price,” or “value,” and may be defined generally as an ascription of value or worth. Praise may be bestowed upon unworthy objects or from improper motives, but true praise consists in a sincere acknowledgment of a real conviction of worth.

1.Why Praise?

Sometimes God is praised for His inherent qualities. His majesty (Psalms 104:1 ) or holiness (Isaiah 6:3 ) fills the mind, and He is “glorified as God” (Romans 1:21 ) in view of what He is. More frequently, He is praised for His works in creation, providence, and redemption. From Genesis to Revelation, the book of Psalms in particular, from beginning to end, is occupied with praise.

READ ALSO:

(2) The Modes of Praise.

True praise of God, as distinguished from false praise (Isaiah 29:13; Matthew 15:8 ).

True praise is an inward emotion – a gladness and REJOICING of the heart ( Psalms 4:7; Psalms 33:21 ), a music of the soul and spirit (Psalms 103:1; Luke 1:46 ) which no language can adequately express ( Psalms 106:2; 2 Corinthians 9:15 ). The mouth instinctively strives to express the praises of the heart ( Psalms 51:15). Many of the most moving passages in the Scripture come from the inspiration of the spirit of praise awakened by the contemplation of the divine majesty, of power, wisdom, kindness, but above all by the revelation of redeeming love. The spirit of praise is a spirit of SONGS. It may find expression in other ways – in sacrifice (Leviticus 7:13 ), or testimony (Psalms 66:16 ), or prayer (Colossians 1:3) When God fills the heart with praise He puts a new song into our mouth (Psalms 40:3 ). The Original utterance of the spirit of Christian song was one of the manifestations of the gift of tongues (1 Corinthians 14:15-17 ). Paul distinguishes hymns and spiritual songs from psalms (Ephesians 5:19; Colossians 3:16 ); it was hymns that he and Silas sang at midnight in the prison of Philippine.

It as been confirmed by medical prctitioner that a rejoicing heart is a healthy heart.

How many worship songs do you know? How often do you think of the goodness of God and give him praise despite your present challenges?

Do you dance?

12hours of praise is not enough!

Vanguard